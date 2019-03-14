SA must fight gender inequality to turn tide of violence

Once again, at our shores is another occasion of gender-based violence. The music artist Bongekile Simelane, famously known as Babes Wodumo, was "allegedly" seen live on Instagram being physically assaulted by her boyfriend, another famous musician, Mampintsha, real name Mandla Maphumulo.

Predictably, society was up in arms, including the minister of arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa, calling for Mampintsha's arrest.

I contend that as a country, we only pay lip service to the fight against gender-based violence. After a few days, this charged reaction evaporated, and it was back to business as usual, as we wait for another case of a similar nature and resort to social media activism again.

Last year, Sandile Mantsoe was convicted of the murder of his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena and setting her body alight. A couple of years ago, world champion paralympian Oscar Pistorius shot through a locked toilet door, killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Again, as a society, we did not disappoint in our social media activism. Our action was usually misguided because it is informed by a misdiagnosis of the root problem.

The circumstances around gender-based violence in SA are so ominous that a woman is murdered every eight hours. Put into context, if you start work at 8am, by the time you knock off at 5pm, a woman has been murdered. According to Statistics SA, one in five women older than 18 years has experienced physical violence.

Gender-based violence is a symptom of gender inequality. Unfortunately, instead of eradicating this gender inequality, we seem to entrench it deeper. At the work place, we continue to under pay women.