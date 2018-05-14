We can win fight against crime.

When Kwesi Hudson, the manager of famed Soweto restaurant Sakhumzi, was gunned down in cold blood at the Vilakazi Street eatery, it made for headline news across many media platforms.

It is understandable as Vilakazi Street is the only street in the world to have been home to two Nobel peace prize laureates. It has been sold as one of the famous township's, or even the entire country's, major tourist destinations, and rightly so.

The murder of Hudson wasn't simply another number to add up to the piling list of wanton murders this country has come accustomed and numbed to. Hudson was shot dead for daring to tell two young men who'd arrived at the establishment late that the eatery was closed for business for the day.

The murder highlighted the kind of lawlessness that bedevils this country. Many such cases go unresolved, thus feeding into the brazen nature of such crimes, which sees police recording 40000-plus murders a year.