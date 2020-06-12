Friends, family bid slain pregnant Tshegofatso Pule goodbye

With femicide rates on the rise again this week, Tshegofatso Pule has become another poster of public rage over gender-based violence (GBV).

Pule, 28, was murdered while eight months pregnant and her body was found hanging from a tree in a veld in Durban Deep in Roodepoort on Monday.

Yesterday, family members sobbed uncontrollably as Pule's casket was lowered into the ground at the Dobsonville Cemetery. Her killer is still at large. She was yet another statistic this week, together with Naledi Phangindawo, 26, who was attacked while attending a cultural function at the weekend in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay.

Phangindawo succumbed to her injuries on arrival at hospital, according to her sister, Yashika Phangindawo. A 34-year-old man has since handed himself over to the police.

Pule and Phangindawo's murders have fuelled a tide of renewed protest, mostly directed at government.

Such public fury and outcry was last seen after the deaths of the likes of Uyinene Mrwetyana, a 19-year-old University of Cape Town student killed last year, Karabo Mokoena, 22 in 2018 and 29-year-old Eskom employee Thembisile Yende, who was killed in 2017. But the list of victims of GBV just keeps growing by the day.