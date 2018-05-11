South Africa

This is the last time Karabo Mokoena was seen alive

By Karyn Maughan - 11 May 2018 - 08:58

Dramatic video shows Karabo Mokoena’s murderer Sandile Manstoe disposing of her body. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

The last footage ever captured of Karabo Mokoena shows her dressed her in a pink long-sleeved top‚ with a clearly despondent expression on her face.

CCTV footage identifies the time as 02:48am on Friday 28 April.‚ April 28. Within hours‚ Mokoena would die at the hands of her boyfriend Sandile Mantsoe.

In this exclusive video‚ the investigators and prosecutors responsible for Mantsoe’s conviction and effective 32-year sentence speak about their interactions with the young self-proclaimed forex kingpin – from the time of Mokoena’s disappearance to the end of his trial.

From Mantsoe’s confession to his subsequent insistence that Mokoena had killed herself‚ this story examines how law enforcement officials tried to get inside the head of a man they believe is one of South Africa’s most heartless killers.

