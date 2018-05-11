Heartless‚ arrogant and remorseless. That’s how prosecutor Mike Hlatshwayo has described Sandile Mantsoe‚ the man he and his colleague Phakanyiswa Marasela successfully prosecuted for the murder of his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena.

“I’ve never encountered an accused like this‚” said Hlatshwayo‚ who has been working as a state advocate for over two decades.

“Even when he was called during mitigation (of his sentence)‚ you could listen to this self-praise‚ how important he was‚ how hard he tried to change Karabo’s life‚ taught Karabo to stand on her own and all of that. Everything was just about himself‚” he said.

“I think he has blocked the bad thing that he has done to Karabo‚ the manner in which he killed her‚ because he does not want to live with that for the rest of his life. He just wants to pretend like it’s not him who did it.”