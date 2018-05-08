Cops tell how they put Sandile Mantsoe case together

The three investigators behind the successful murder conviction of Sandile Mantsoe had to crisscross three provinces to interview 50 witnesses related to the case.

Police Captain Malefetsane Radebe, sergeants Dineo Moloi and Pule Kotelo, whose work secured a conviction against Karabo Mokoena's killer, Mantsoe, said they also had to revisit the crime scene twice to ensure no crucial evidence was left behind.

Yesterday, the officers attached to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit spoke to Sowetan about their experience on the complex case.

"We had to revisit the crime scenes, Mantsoe's flat and the veld where the deceased's body was found," Radebe said.