I want to talk to these devilish men, to tap into their psyche

I am a sucker for a crime story. From the time I learnt to string together a sentence, I have always enjoyed reading a potboiler on twisted individuals doing inhuman things for one reason or another.

I am also known to binge on crime series on the small screen and I have a decent collection of serial killer documentaries.

Perhaps it comes with the territory of living in a country that has no shortage of devils on two feet. According to reports, there are over 200 serial killers and rapists roaming our streets. Let that sink in for a minute.

There is no doubt about the danger lurking on our streets and even in our homes.

The crimes I cannot stomach are those that involve children.

I was particularly galled when I attended the rape case of Baby M, whose mother was sentenced to life behind bars for shielding her child's rapist.

There must be a special place in hell reserved for such people.

The killers of babies and the elderly have the souls of zombies.

My stomach retched this year when Fanyana Ndlovu was sentenced to two life terms in prison for kidnapping a four-year-old girl in Malherbe, Benoni, and raping her vaginally and anally.

The little victim's injuries were so severe her genitals required extensive surgery.