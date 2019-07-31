Blow for women attacked at a club and social media

During the weekend, three young women took to social media to speak about an assault they experienced at a popular nightclub in Sandton - the perpetrator is allegedly a famous Isibaya actor.

According to the women's account of the events of the night in question, they were kicked to the floor and slapped, all because they asked the man not to take pictures of them.

To the women's dismay, instead of being supported and being shown empathy, they were met with a lot of backlash on social media.

Backlash that represents a microcosm of what many women go through when they report abuse in this country and the world over. These were some of the comments from Twitter users: "What did you do to him, tell the full story," "What if this is a ploy to tarnish this guy's name?"

One of the victims was left with a wound from the assault, she posted the image of the wound. One of the many negative responses to a picture of the wound was "this looks like an old iron scar".