PODCAST | Karabo Mokoena – not just a hashtag

Karabo’s death would be met with public outrage. We created hashtags and started movements but still the scourge of violence against women continued. In 2020, we saw the vicious murder of Tshegofatso Pule, an expectant mother who was found brutally murdered and hanging from a tree. In episode 33, True Crime South Africa discusses the link between these two cases and why our outrage has become so seemingly futile.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

