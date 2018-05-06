Mom can't forget the last call to Zolile

Princess Khumalo last heard her daughter Zolile's voice early on Tuesday when she called to wish the quantity surveying student well for a test.

A few hours later the 21-year-old Mangosuthu University of Technology student lay dead in a pool of blood at the Lonsdale student residence in central Durban.

Police arrested Zolile's former boyfriend, Thabani Mzolo, 23, on Tuesday night in connection with her death.

In a bizarre Facebook post Mzolo apparently wrote, in Zulu: "Everything has turned into memories. If I could I would wake you up so we can talk and fix our mistakes.

"Unfortunately she left me before I could tell her that I forgave her."

The Facebook profile was not in Mzolo's name but had his pictures.

In replies to comments on the post, which has been removed, Mzolo apparently wrote: "I killed my Zozo ... if only I had stayed at home and cooled off things wouldn't be like this."

Zolile, who was Khumalo's youngest child, was the sixth of her children to have died, leaving her with only one child, a daughter.

The rest of the siblings had died of illnesses, Khumalo said.