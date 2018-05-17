Let's deny crime room to flourish.

Some of the numbing numbers former statistician-general Pali Lehohla left behind when he went on retirement last year was that in the five years until the end of 2015, the assault and murder of women had risen by 31%. Adding that a woman dies every eight hours in South Africa by a current or former lover/husband.

The new shift, which we wonder if Lehohla's statistics managed to capture, is the rising trend of young men - still in their 20s - killing girlfriends they do not live with. After 27-year-old Sandile Mantsoe was sentenced to 32 years for killing Karabo Mokoena two weeks ago, Sowetan has reported on more femicide by his peers.

In KZN, Thabani Mzolo, 23, was arrested for the murder of his former girlfriend, while in Gauteng Lebohang Mofokeng, 29, was nabbed for killing his ex.

In Limpopo, 27-year-old Lesiba Motsai got angry with his girlfriend and killed their baby with a pick handle.