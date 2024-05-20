She declined. He then put the poster back in his car and drove off. His number plate was seen in the footage.
WATCH | 'I want to advertise the ANC,' says man spotted removing election poster
A 71-year-old man who was caught on camera while removing an ANC poster in Parkhurst, Johannesburg, has been arrested and granted bail of R1,000 pending trial.
Gauteng police confirmed Doron Benjamin Locketz appeared at the Hillbrow magistrate's court on Friday. His case was postponed to June 10.
“The suspect was arrested and charged with contravention of the Electoral Act, unlawfully removing the billboard/placard by a registered party or candidate,” Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said.
Locketz was filmed taking the poster and when confronted by a woman, who is heard talking in the video, asking him how he felt about himself, he put the poster inside his vehicle, facing the window. He said he wanted people to see it.
When challenged on the veracity of this claim, he took the poster out of his car and tried to give it to the woman who was recording him.
“I want to advertise the ANC. But if you don't want me to have it, then you can have the poster,” he told her.
She declined. He then put the poster back in his car and drove off. His number plate was seen in the footage.
ANC Greater Johannesburg regional secretary Sasabona Manganye said they opened the case after seeing the video on social media.
“We had to then not politicise it but ensure that the law takes its course.
“We registered a case at Parkview police station, and we provided the evidence required, and the police then arrested the person and charged him.”
He said the ANC wanted an example to be set as there were many other people who were stealing their election posters.
“We needed to set an example with this one so that any other person who continues to behave in such a manner should understand there are consequences of such actions. The act is very clear; you can even be imprisoned for up to 10 years.
“At the next appearance, we will be there. We want justice to prevail,” he said.
An ANC poster was also tampered with in Free State last week.
A 64-year-old woman was filmed in Sasolburg removing the poster with her walking stick, despite a man reprimanding her.
Brig Motantsi Makhele said she was arrested and released on warning pending her court date on May 22.
“By law the removal of election posters is illegal and can be considered vandalism or tampering with campaign materials. It is essential to respect the democratic process and allow political parties and candidates to display their materials as permitted by law,” Makhele said.
