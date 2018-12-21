Court dramas that gripped nation

The country's courts had a very eventful year which included dealing with numerous well-known faces.

In June, 29-year-old Lesotho national Malibyane Maoeng, who was later dubbed "black widow" and "credit card lady", was arrested following the death of three of her boyfriends who were all found dead after having spent time with her.

She was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and fraud after allegedly using her late boyfriend's credit card.

There are inquest cases under way to determine the cause of death of her boyfriends who were found with froth coming out of their mouths. It's suspected that they were poisoned.

She was denied bail and will be back in court on January 14 to begin trial.