Crimes which shook the nation

The CCTV video footage of murderer Sandile Mantsoe casually strolling out of his flat while pulling a large bin shocked the nation when it was later discovered that the container was carrying the lifeless body of his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena.

The footage, admitted into evidence during Mantsoe's trial but not previously publicly released, showed how Mantsoe retrieved a wheelie bin from a room near his flat at 9.57pm. Less than 10 minutes later he's captured pulling the clearly heavy bin into a lift.

This was one of the most shocking violent crimes to have been reported in SA this past decade. Sowetan looks at this and other crime stories which also numbed the country in the last 10 years.

Mantsoe, who was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, Karabo Mokoena, was sentenced to 32 years in prison on May 3 2018.

Mokoena's body had been doused with petrol and set alight in a seemingly desperate but gruesome attempt to dispose of it.