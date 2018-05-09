The lead investigator in the Karabo Mokoena case is still convinced that the young woman was murdered as part of a ritual killing – and has revealed that “60%” of her internal organs‚ including her heart‚ were missing when her burnt body was discovered.

“When the body was found‚ the body of Karabo‚ there were about 60% body parts missing ... From my experience such things ... you find in cases that are cult or maybe ritual-related matters‚” Captain Malefetsane Phillip Radebe told the publication.

He added that remnants of Karabo’s skull and part of her rib cage were all that remained of her upper body.

“Things that will direct the pathologist in terms of him making a decision‚ or making a direction in order to say: this is the cause of death‚ things like intestines‚ internal organs‚ they were not there.”