There is no formula for raising kids and parenting is a full-time job

We must teach our daughters to walk away when in an abusive relationship.

The Sandile Mantsoe, pictured, and Karabo Mokoena story taught us that something is not right in our society.

We continue to have a violent society and our children are exposed to this.

We also need to groom our boys to be better men. Our boys must know that when a girl dumps you it's not the end of the world - they will get other girlfriends.

It is our responsibility to teach these kids to be independent and not to rely on anyone.

We need to accept that we didn't do justice to boys.