There is no formula for raising kids and parenting is a full-time job
We must teach our daughters to walk away when in an abusive relationship.
The Sandile Mantsoe, pictured, and Karabo Mokoena story taught us that something is not right in our society.
We continue to have a violent society and our children are exposed to this.
We also need to groom our boys to be better men. Our boys must know that when a girl dumps you it's not the end of the world - they will get other girlfriends.
It is our responsibility to teach these kids to be independent and not to rely on anyone.
We need to accept that we didn't do justice to boys.
We have initiatives like Take a Girl Child to Work and nothing is done for a boy child.
Boys are told to be strong and man up. Hence you find many young boys in townships smoking nyaope and other drugs.
Boys are also children and they need our attention.
Parents cannot keep quiet when their daughters are wearing expensive clothes or shoes.
Raising teenagers is not an easy task. Remember we don't have a manual for parenting.
We need to realise the very difficult situation of many single mothers who struggle to raise boys.
These are the results caused by teenage pregnancies and having children outside marriage.
Part of the solution would be to conduct workshops for boys and girls.
Parents must also be empowered through parenting workshops. We also need to monitor our kids on a daily basis because parenting is a full-time job.
Sidwell Tshingilane
Soweto