Gauteng’s Provincial Family Violence‚ Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) gathered evidence which led to him being charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice‚ for the murder of Karabo and the burning of her corpse‚ as well as for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for a case Mokoena had reported in March 2017.

Sitole said: "The FCS Unit‚ the Forensic Science Laboratory as well as the National Prosecuting Authority have worked in close collaboration‚ which resulted in successful prosecution of Montsoe."

"We are confident that this lengthy sentence handed down on Montsoe will serve as a deterrent to those who may have any intention to commit crimes against women and children‚" the general said.

"The outcome of this case and many others is a true reflection of the effective and efficient collaboration of the police and the National Prosecuting Authority."

He urged members of the public to become active in combating this social scourge: "All sectors of our society must rise up and take a firm stand against crimes perpetrated on the vulnerable people of our country."

The African National Congress also welcomed Mantsoe's sentence.

"The Acting Judge‚ Peet Johnson‚ was scathing in his words when he described Mantsoe as the 'devil in disguise' who will now be an outcast in the community and who deserves nothing less than a harsh punishment. This should send a stern warning to abusive men that the abuse of women and children is an abhorrence to society and perpetrators of such evil deserve no mercy‚" the ANC said in a statement.