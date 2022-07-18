×

South Africa

Two suspects arrested in connection with seven murders at Kestell farm due in court

18 July 2022 - 09:35
Sesi Binta Smit married Alheit Smit in March 2015.
Image: Sesi Binta Smit via Facebook

Two suspects arrested in connection with the recent murders of seven people on a Free State farm are due in court on Monday.

The wife of the farmer, Sesi Binta Smit, 55, her son Rhudie Smit, 17, and five female farmworkers died in what police have described as horrific and brutal murders.

The other deceased are Nokufa Portia Monareng, 30, Lerato Julia Moloi, 33, Mothoduwa Paulina Moloi, 36, Nomasonto Christina Zulu, 56, and Nomasontsha Topsy Maduna, 4).

Free State police spokesperson Brig Motansi Mokhele said the two suspects are expected to appear in the Kestell magistrate's court on Monday to face charges of murder, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

The murders are said to have occurred on Friday and the two suspects were arrested on Saturday.

Mokhele said the two were arrested on a road near Bohlokong township during an intelligence-driven operation.  

“Two firearms, a shotgun and pellet gun believed to have been stolen from the farmhouse were recovered with the possibility one of the firearms could be the murder weapon,” Mokhele said.

Oh Sesi!!! Your death has shocked us, I can't believe that you're gone. Our Team??? We've build this team from scratch...

Posted by Teboho Ntshingila on Friday, July 15, 2022

TimesLIVE

