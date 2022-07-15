×

South Africa

ANC, EFF in drama at tavern shooting memorial service

Politicians’ motives questioned

15 July 2022 - 07:14

The memorial service of the 16 people who were shot and killed at a Soweto tavern left some people fuming, accusing the ANC of hijacking the ceremony. 

The service was held in a marquee near the Mdlalose Tavern in Orlando on Thursday. ..

