Police have footage of Soweto tavern shooting, Mazibuko says
Death toll rises to 16 after another patron dies in hospital
Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko says police have obtained footage of the tavern shooting that happened in Orlando East, Soweto, on Sunday.
Speaking to eNCA on Tuesday at a prayer meeting for the families of people who were gunned down at Mdlalose's Tavern in Nomzamo, Mazibuko did not reveal how police got the footage...
