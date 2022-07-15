Makhura 'deeply disturbed' by street killings in Alexandra

A series of shootings in Alexandra township over the past two days has claimed the lives of at least five people, including Alex FM music manager Joshua Mbatha who together with his colleagues were robbed of their shoes and cellphones before he was shot in the chest on Thursday night.
Gauteng premier David Makhura said on Friday that at least seven other people were injured in these shootings.
“We are deeply disturbed and troubled by the increasing number of senseless killings of innocent residents. Criminals cannot hold our people at ransom in this manner. Violence and violent crime have no place in our society,” said Makhura.
The others who were killed are believed to have been shot during robberies in separate incidents while exiting taxis.
“My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the deceased during this very difficult time. We call on all law enforcement agencies to be hands-on-deck in finding the perpetrators of these senseless killings.
We are calling on communities to assist the police in their investigation, and to immediately come forward and report these heinous killings at their nearest police stations. Let us all play our part and assist in making our communities safer,” Makhura said.
The incident took place near the 7th and Selborne streets intersections, Mbatha and two of his colleagues who were walking home were accosted by three gunmen who took their belongings before shooting Mbatha.
Alex FM chairperson Isaac Mangena said Mbatha succumbed to his injuries at Masakhane Clinic around 9pm.
“We are with his father and other family members now at the clinic. The station manager [Takalani Nemangowe] is also with his team comforting each other.
“Let's keep the family and DJ Josh's colleagues in our prayers. A promising career gone too soon," Mangena said.
“May his soul rest in peace.”
Alex community patroller Kopano Motsumi who lives four houses away from where the incident happened, said he was called to the scene by one of Mbatha's colleagues who came running to him for help.
“He told me Josh had been shot and that they were robbed. I quickly rushed to the scene where Josh was and we tried to get transport to take him to hospital,” he said.
“He told me that they had been ambushed by three men who approached them on foot. They all came from different directions and just shot at Josh, then told them to cooperate.”
Motsumi said Mbatha who was still responsive told him that he knew the faces of the guys that shot him but he didn't give any names.
Makhura 'deeply disturbed' by street killings in Alexandra
Alex FM's music manager among victims robbed, killed
Image: Moeletsi Mabe
A series of shootings in Alexandra township over the past two days has claimed the lives of at least five people, including Alex FM music manager Joshua Mbatha who together with his colleagues were robbed of their shoes and cellphones before he was shot in the chest on Thursday night.
Gauteng premier David Makhura said on Friday that at least seven other people were injured in these shootings.
“We are deeply disturbed and troubled by the increasing number of senseless killings of innocent residents. Criminals cannot hold our people at ransom in this manner. Violence and violent crime have no place in our society,” said Makhura.
The others who were killed are believed to have been shot during robberies in separate incidents while exiting taxis.
“My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the deceased during this very difficult time. We call on all law enforcement agencies to be hands-on-deck in finding the perpetrators of these senseless killings.
We are calling on communities to assist the police in their investigation, and to immediately come forward and report these heinous killings at their nearest police stations. Let us all play our part and assist in making our communities safer,” Makhura said.
The incident took place near the 7th and Selborne streets intersections, Mbatha and two of his colleagues who were walking home were accosted by three gunmen who took their belongings before shooting Mbatha.
Alex FM chairperson Isaac Mangena said Mbatha succumbed to his injuries at Masakhane Clinic around 9pm.
“We are with his father and other family members now at the clinic. The station manager [Takalani Nemangowe] is also with his team comforting each other.
“Let's keep the family and DJ Josh's colleagues in our prayers. A promising career gone too soon," Mangena said.
“May his soul rest in peace.”
Alex community patroller Kopano Motsumi who lives four houses away from where the incident happened, said he was called to the scene by one of Mbatha's colleagues who came running to him for help.
“He told me Josh had been shot and that they were robbed. I quickly rushed to the scene where Josh was and we tried to get transport to take him to hospital,” he said.
“He told me that they had been ambushed by three men who approached them on foot. They all came from different directions and just shot at Josh, then told them to cooperate.”
Motsumi said Mbatha who was still responsive told him that he knew the faces of the guys that shot him but he didn't give any names.
Alex FM employee shot dead by gang terrorising Joburg suburb
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos