Ekurhuleni vows to catch tavern shooters
KZN suspends licence of bar after shooting
City of Ekurhuleni MMC for community safety Letlhogonolo Moseki has promised justice for the families of the people who were slain at a tavern in Katlehong on Friday last week.
Moseki said police and other law enforcement agencies in the city are working hard to find the gunmen behind the shooting that left two people dead and four injured at Mputlane Inn in Katlehong...
