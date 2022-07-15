×

South Africa

Amaberete blitz yields nothing so far in wake of tavern shooting

Police have brought calm, residents say

15 July 2022 - 07:26

The police patrols which have become a common feature in Nomzamo settlement in Soweto where 16 people were shot and killed at a tavern last week are yet to result in any arrest.

Contrary to the overzealous and hyped up threats of “Amaberete going door-to-door searching for guns” as announced by police minister Bheki Cele outside Emazulwini Tavern on Monday, patrols have seemed to be nothing more but a sideshow for the media...

