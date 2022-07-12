Police yet to establish who was involved in Soweto tavern shooting
But Cele says they've identified five suspects
While police minister Bheki Cele said they had identified five suspects involved in the tavern mass shooting in Soweto, an investigator has revealed that they were yet to start their work while two patrons say their statements have not been taken.
A source close to the investigation said by 5pm on Monday police had not established who was behind Sunday's shooting at Mdlalose's Tavern in Nomzamo, Orlando East, Soweto...
