×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Tavern victim relives horrific shooting

Man only went to pub to play pool

14 July 2022 - 07:27

*Thanduxolo, a Damelin travel and tourism student who survived the Soweto tavern shooting, lies in hospital with seven bullets, in excruciating pain and haunted by a senseless attack that may forever change his life.

Three bullets hit his arm, another three penetrated his leg and another hit him in the back. Thanduxolo, 20, and his friend Mandla, 23, were among the 23 patrons who were ambushed by unknown gunmen at Mdlalose's Tavern in Orlando on Sunday morning. Mandla was shot three times, in the abdomen and thigh...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released