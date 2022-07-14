Tavern victim relives horrific shooting
Man only went to pub to play pool
*Thanduxolo, a Damelin travel and tourism student who survived the Soweto tavern shooting, lies in hospital with seven bullets, in excruciating pain and haunted by a senseless attack that may forever change his life.
Three bullets hit his arm, another three penetrated his leg and another hit him in the back. Thanduxolo, 20, and his friend Mandla, 23, were among the 23 patrons who were ambushed by unknown gunmen at Mdlalose's Tavern in Orlando on Sunday morning. Mandla was shot three times, in the abdomen and thigh...
