Lurayi cracks Saftas nod days after death
Late actress Busi Lurayi’s award nomination, that came four days after her death, is testament to her amazing work.
This is how the production team of comedy series How to Ruin Christmas responded to 16 nominations received for the 16th SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas)...
