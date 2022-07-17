Five people were gunned down in two separate incidents in Thembelihle, Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, on Saturday night.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said preliminary investigations have revealed that in the first incident, a group of men were playing dice at a street corner at about 7.30pm when they were attacked by unknown assailants.
"Four people were certified dead on the scene while two people were taken to the nearest medical care centre after sustaining gunshot wounds," Masondo said.
"In another separate incident, also at Thembelihle, a 36-year-old man who appeared to have been robbed of his belongings, including a cellphone and bicycle, was found shot dead.
"The motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed at this stage.
"Five cases of murder and two of attempted murder have been opened for investigation," he said.
Masando said a manhunt for the suspects has been launched.
He appealed to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of suspects to please call the nearest police station or Crime Stop hotline on 08600 10111. Information can also be given anonymously via MySAPS App that can be downloaded from any smartphone.
Five people die in Lenasia shootings
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
