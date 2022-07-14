×

South Africa

KZN Liquor Authority shuts down shot-up PMB tavern for breach of security protocol

By Mfundo Mkhize - 14 July 2022 - 13:42
The tavern in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg, has been closed by the KZN Liquor Authority.
Image: Lwazi Hlangu

The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority (KZNLA) has suspended operations at Samukelisiwe tavern in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg, where four patrons died in a shooting at the weekend.

In a statement on Thursday, acting CEO of the authority Bheki Mbanjwa said it had suspended the liquor licence at the tavern — where two gunmen opened fire on patrons on Saturday night — after it found a breach of security protocols. 

The tavern has been closed with immediate effect.

“The KZN Liquor Authority found that security commitments made by the licensee were not adhered to as per the application documents submitted. This resulted in the breach of the licence conditions set out by the authority.

“On Wednesday July 13, the KZN Liquor Authority resolved to suspend the licence with immediate effect for three months or until such time that a security plan that was submitted is fully implemented and the KZNLA is fully satisfied with the same.”

Two patrons died at the scene of the attack, two others died in hospital and seven others were injured.

