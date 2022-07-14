'I don't know why it is making noise': Bheki Cele hits back at criticism over his tattoo comment

Police minister Bheki Cele has hit back at criticism over his tattoo comments, saying it is just “noise”.
Cele came under fire this week for saying people with tattoos have a “tendency of being a gangster” and the police service does not hire them.
He was speaking during the deployment of additional security forces in response to a mass shooting at a tavern in Soweto at the weekend.
“When you have a tattoo, we don’t hire you, because you have a tendency of being a gangster,” said Cele.
His comment was met with backlash from many, including the SA Police Union (Sapu).
Speaking on 702, Cele said his statement was based on facts, citing the SA Police Service (SAPS) recruitment policy.
“It is one of the standard operations of the police that when you have tattoos you don't join the police.
“It has been announced time and again. I think on the [recruitment policy] list of do's and don'ts, I think it is number eight. It is part of the recruitment policy. I don't know why it is making noise at the present moment.
“I said you don't join. That kind of policy came from that understanding. I was repeating what has been said time and again. If you ask me personally, I have my own thinking on that, but there I was announcing why you can't join when you have tattoos.”
According to the SAPS recruitment policy, tattoos must not be visible when wearing the SAPS summer uniform.
“Someone who applies to be appointed in terms of the SAPS Act must not have any visible tattoos that are contrary to the objectives of the SAPS,” says the policy
Sapu spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale said Cele’s remark was another example of police leadership shifting focus from the core issues in the force, including a lack of leadership and mismanagement.
“A tattoo has nothing to do with someone being a criminal. One can be a gangster without a tattoo. We are challenging the police service regulations on tattoos because it is discriminating against those who have them,” said Thobakgale.
Tattoos had nothing to do with the service rendered by officers.
“When we look at what Cele is doing, they are shifting the real focus on policing. That is why people are shifting the focus to other things but not to the real issues burning within the service, the real issues our community members are faced with, such as a rampage of criminality,” said Thobakgale.
Western Cape agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said Cele’s comment was ridiculous.
“I distance myself from the comments made by Bheki Cele about people with tattoos. It is ridiculous. What did he smoke to make such remarks? I have more respect for people with tattoos than for this malkop minister of crime,” he said.
