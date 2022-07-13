×

South Africa

KZN taxi boss targeted by unknown gunmen

13 July 2022 - 11:28
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The taxi boss was stabilised at the scene, then taken to hospital. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

A taxi boss came under fire on the M4 near La Mercy on Tuesday night by gunmen who crashed their car and escaped.

Nazir Sadack, of the volunteer Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), told TimesLIVE they initially received a report of an accident.

The taxi boss's car was riddled with bullets.
Image: Community Emergency Response Team

The flood-damaged road was reopened to traffic on Saturday.

“When we arrived on the scene we found that it was not an accident but a shooting,” said Sadack.

CERT volunteers treated the wounded man before he was handed over to paramedics.

According to Medi Response, “reports from the scene indicate a vehicle allegedly pulled alongside the taxi owner's vehicle, opening fire.

“The victim was struck by bullets and lost control of his vehicle, leaving the roadway.

“It is alleged the attackers did a U-turn, at which time they crashed their own vehicle. The assailants allegedly alighted the vehicle and fled on foot.”

The injured man was stabilised and rushed to hospital. Police are investigating.

TimesLIVE

