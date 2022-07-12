×

Gauteng tavern shooting leaves one dead in Mamelodi

By Staff Reporter - 12 July 2022 - 18:02
A 33-year-old man was shot dead in Mamelodi in the early hours of Monday. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

A man was shot dead at a tavern in Mamelodi, Tshwane, in the early hours of Monday.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said three suspects wearing balaclavas and armed with pistols arrived at the Monaco tavern and found a group of people sitting around.

“The trio fired in the air before approaching the 33-year-old man and shooting him twice,” Sello said.

She said the motive was unknown and police were investigating a case of murder.

