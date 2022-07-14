Magaqa was alleged to have been targeted because he had been vocal about corruption in the local municipality. However, the indictment is silent on this.
In the summary of substantial facts the state alleges that some time before July 2017 the accused conspired to kill Magaqa.
Ncengwa and later Jabulani Mdunge were allegedly recruited by Myeza to do the actual shooting.
On July 13, the four accused and Mdunge left Durban in different vehicles. They allegedly spotted Magaqa’s car at a car wash and opened fire.
Two people in the car with Magaqa, local councillors Jabulile Msiya and Nonsikelelo Mafa, and a motorist driving by, Nceba Mazongolo, were also shot. They were all taken to hospital.
Magaqa died in September that year from “septic complications”.
That same month, Mdunge, who was being sought by police in connection with the crimes, was shot and killed in a shoot-out with police during a failed cash-in-transit heist.
The other four men were arrested in March 2018. They were denied bail.
However, in February this year, Myeza, Mpofona and Ncalane were granted bail of R5,000 each by an Ixopo magistrate after they brought a fresh application on “new facts”.
More than 60 witnesses as Magaqa murder trial set to start in PMB on Monday
Image: Orrin Singh
More than 60 witnesses - some whose identities are being withheld - are expected to testify at the trial of four men accused of the murder of former ANC Youth League general secretary and councillor Sindiso Magaqa in uMzimkhulu five years ago.
The trial will begin in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday and is expected to run until August 12.
Former police officer Sibonelo Myeza, businessman Mbulelo Mpofana, Mlungisi Ncalane and Sibusiso Ncengwa are charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder, attempted murder, malicious damage to property and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, one being a prohibited firearm.
They are accused of acting with common purpose to commit the crimes and, if convicted, face life imprisonment.
The late mayor of the Harry Gwala municipality, Mluleki Ndobe, and the Umzimkhulu municipal manager, Zweliphansi Skhosana, were initially charged in the matter but charges were withdrawn due to insufficient evidence.
Bail for trio charged with murdering ANC Youth League's Sindiso Magaqa
