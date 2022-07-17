A week after 16 people were gunned down at a tavern in Soweto, four others died in a deadly shooting in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, on Saturday night.
According to media reports, the incident took place in the suburb of Thembalihle.
Provincial police commissioner Elias Mawela, who was at scene, told eNCA initial investigations have revealed the victims were seated around a fire when they were attacked.
He said two others were injured.
Police combed the crime scene late into the night trying to establish the motive for the shooting.
He said it appeared “people were attacked for no apparent reason”.
This is a developing story.
Four killed, two injured in deadly Lenasia shooting
Seven men, aged 23-33, arrested over Alex shooting spree, death toll rises to six
