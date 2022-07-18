×

Boxing

Xaba’s Matiti woos Emfuleni officials for Buthelezi fight

Important fight against Filipino Dave Apolinario for IBO flyweight belt

18 July 2022 - 09:33
Gideon Buthelezi throws a punch at Mexican boxer Adrian Jimenez in their IBO junior- bantamweight bout that was held in East London.
Image: Nick Lourens

In an attempt to garner support for Gideon “Harcore” Buthelezi from his home in the Vaal, prominent boxing promoter Ayanda Matiti has invited leaders from Emfuleni Municipality for Buthelezi’s all-important fight  against Dave Apolinario of the Philippines for the vacant IBO flyweight belt on July 29.

Buthelezi from Boipaitong will be vying for his fourth world title in four weight divisions. His fruitful career is guided in East London by Matiti whose Xaba Promotions and Events will stage the fight at his province’s ICC Hall.

“I have reached out to the leadership of Emfuleni Municipality where Gideon Buthelezi comes from for support,” said Matiti yesterday.

“Gideon has always defended his IBO junior bantamweight title here. Yes, South Africans love him and they support him but how nice will it be for him to enjoy the support and love from his own municipality in such a big fight of his career.”

Buthelezi – who turned 36 on Saturday – has previously held the IBO belt in the mini flyweight, junior flyweight and junior bantamweight divisions. 

Longevity and experience that Buthelezi gained in his 28 contests, with only five losses, should stand him in a good stead against the 23-year-old foe who is undefeated in 16 fights.

Matiti is excited that he is able to reconnect with the annual celebratory boxing tournament of Nelson Madiba as an aspiring boxer.

Matiti has included a four-round exhibition fight in the tournament between former SA champions Ncedo Cecane and Mzoilisi Yoyo.

