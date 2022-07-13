“It's a difficult period for the family but we will soldier on because Njabulo would have done the same for all of us. He was always happy and wanted those around him to be happy. Njabulo held no grudges. He was kind to everyone,” said his aunt Nonkosi Ndlangisa.
They are not just a number | Here are the Soweto tavern shooting victims
They came to 'City of Gold' for a better life
These are some of the people who died in the Soweto tavern shooting on Sunday morning. Most of them came to Gauteng from KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape to look for job opportunities and to better their family circumstances.
They were aged between 19 and 54, with some employed as general workers while one of the young victims aspired to become a professional soccer player.
Image: SUPPLIED
Daliwonga Mluma, 54, moved from the Eastern Cape to Gauteng in 1990 to fend for his mother and siblings in the City of Gold.
He was employed as a general worker at an engineering company in Earoton, Johannesburg.
The married father of two children is described by his sister as a loving man who went out of his way to provide for his bloodline. “We called him Dali and indeed he was the darling of the family.
“Through all these years he provided for everyone back home. He was a breadwinner. He has never turned his back on his mother or anyone in the family. His death has left a big gap in the family,” said Mpumi Chirwa.
Image: SUPPLIED
The family of Simthembile Gamede, 19, in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, had hope that this dribbling soccer wizard would one day turn professional and improve his family's conditions.
Gamede's aunt said Simthembile was blessed with a creative right foot that could slice through soccer opponents with ease.
“Sthe really loved football and he was blessed with the skill. Many coaches in the area wanted him to join their teams. We had hope to see him playing for big teams but unfortunately that would no longer happen as he has passed on,” said Nolitha Mteto.
The Mjoli brothers – Sithembiso, 34, and Luyanda, 19 – remained inseparable despite the age difference between them.
The pair from Umzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal, even rented places to stay in the same yard when they moved to Orlando.
They loved Maskandi music. Their younger sister said they had similar taste for clothing but only differ when it comes to headgear.
“Sithembiso loved wearing caps. The only time he was not wearing a cap was when he was indoors. Luyanda tried to emulate his older brother but you could tell that he was not really into wearing caps. They were both loving brothers that will be missed by everyone in our family,” said Mandisa Mjoli.
Philani Mngonyama, 22, had a distinctive voice that made him a favourite among ladies that would attend Isicathamiya music concerts in Umzimkhulu.
The light-skinned vocalist was part of the group Abafana Bokuthula Bangempela.
Mngonyama's aunt said this music group will struggle to find a voice similar to Philani's.
“Philani loved to sing. His voice stood out from the group. He enjoyed being on stage and singing for large crowds back home. He only came to Johannesburg to search for a job but we all knew that he just wanted to make a living through music,” said Siziwe Mngonyama.
Image: Supplied
If the people in Umzimkhulu had to describe Siphethuxolo Chiliza, 26, in two words, they would say he's “clean” and “stylish”.
This is a description given by Chiliza's sister as she shares some of the fond memories she had with the lanky young man.
“Sphe was always clean and tidy. He liked beautiful clothes. He was well- mannered and had a lot of respect. He came to Johannesburg to search for a job so he could assist in the family,” said Nomsa Chiliza.
Njabulo Ndlangisa, 29, was looking forward to becoming a father but his firstborn child will never get a chance to meet him.
Ndlangisa comes from a well-knit family in Umzimkhulu. His partner is expected to give birth soon.
Ndlangisa's aunt said the family is doing its best to rally around Njabulo's partner.
“It's a difficult period for the family but we will soldier on because Njabulo would have done the same for all of us. He was always happy and wanted those around him to be happy. Njabulo held no grudges. He was kind to everyone,” said his aunt Nonkosi Ndlangisa.
Mlondi Ndlangisa, 27, held a series of general jobs in a bid to financially help his family.
He loved expensive clothes and enjoyed a good party but he will never forget to send money back to Umzimkhulu so his siblings could have something to eat.
“Mlondi loved Maskandi music. He came to Johannesburg searching for a stable job so he can assist at home. He always had a smile on his face despite all the challenges that life always throws at us,” his cousin Xolani Ndlangisa said.
Brothers Thamsanqa Malunga, 24, and Nkosiyezwe Malunga, 27, came to Johannesburg searching for jobs so they can extend their mother's house in Umzimkhulu.
Their mother's house currently provides shelter to a long list of siblings and relatives that are currently pained by the brothers' untimely passing.
“When we came to Johannesburg we wanted to get stable jobs and help those back home. We would always talk about buying houses and extended our family home. My cousins were very motivated and wanted to succeed in life,” said their cousin Gideon Malunga.
Sifiso Sosiba, 44, was blessed with a smooth tongue, according to his brother. The father of one always managed to calm tense situations.
Many in his family would approach him for general life advice.
“My brother had a way with words. He was very persuasive and he got along easily with everyone. You could leave him in a room full of strangers but he would find a way to start a conversation,” said Majiya Sosiba.
Menzi Nzimande, 26, had a razor-sharp sense of humour and thrived on teasing those around him.
Even when faced with depressing situations, Nzimande would be able to laugh and cheer those around him.
His father saw him as the joker of the family.
“Menzi was very friendly. Wherever he was, you would find people laughing. He loved music and would go out once in a while. But in general, he was a good son,” said Zwelibanzi Nzimande.
Nhlonipho Mbanjwa, 31, was a peacemaker in his family. The man from Umzimkhulu came to Johannesburg a few years ago and has been searching for a stable job.
He enjoyed maskandi music.
"Nhlonipho always wanted to have a good time. He avoided arguments. He loved music and was a good Zulu dancer. Ubegida kamnandi,” said his sister Nomhlophe Gogo.
