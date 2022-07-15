Shot for cellphones and shoes: how ruthless Alex gang moved from street to street looking for victims

Gauteng police are looking for unknown gunmen after five people were fatally shot and five others injured in different places in Alexandra on Thursday.
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said about four armed suspects went around robbing and shooting people in the area.
"It is reported that the suspects first met people travelling in a Toyota Etios on 4th Avenue and Selborne Street and fired shots at them. One person was injured.
"The second incident occurred at 11th Avenue and Boulevard Street where the suspects found two people sitting in a car charging cell phones as there was no electricity in the area, due to load shedding. The suspects robbed the victims of their cellphones before shooting them. [The] victims were taken to medical care centres for treatment," Masondo said.
"The suspects came across the next victim [on] Boulevard Street, where he was fatally shot.
"The next victim was shot at 7th Avenue where he died on the scene while two people were robbed of their cellphones and shoes.
"The suspects met and shot three people at Sixth Avenue. One person was fatally wounded while two victims were taken for medical treatment."
He said it has been further reported that in the last shooting which happened happened at 6th Avenue and Roosevelt Road, two people were shot while inside the Toyota Avanza. Both victims died at the scene.
Police have opened five cases of murder, five of attempted murder and armed robberies.
Masondo said provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has strongly condemned these random shootings and has assembled a team, comprising of different units of the South African Police Service and other law enforcement agencies, to search for the suspects.
"One person was arrested after he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Alexandra. The suspect is still being profiled to establish if he is linked to the shootings. The firearm will be taken for ballistic test to determine if it was used in the commission of crime.
"Police management is concerned about the proliferation of firearms in Alexandra and operations to recover such weapons are continuing.
"Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that could help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects, to please call the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111 or by giving a tip-off on the MySAPS app. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential," Masondo said.
Mawela and Gauteng premier David Makhura are expected to visit the township on Friday.
Shot for cellphones and shoes: how ruthless Alex gang moved from street to street looking for victims
Image: Alon Skuy
Gauteng police are looking for unknown gunmen after five people were fatally shot and five others injured in different places in Alexandra on Thursday.
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said about four armed suspects went around robbing and shooting people in the area.
"It is reported that the suspects first met people travelling in a Toyota Etios on 4th Avenue and Selborne Street and fired shots at them. One person was injured.
"The second incident occurred at 11th Avenue and Boulevard Street where the suspects found two people sitting in a car charging cell phones as there was no electricity in the area, due to load shedding. The suspects robbed the victims of their cellphones before shooting them. [The] victims were taken to medical care centres for treatment," Masondo said.
"The suspects came across the next victim [on] Boulevard Street, where he was fatally shot.
"The next victim was shot at 7th Avenue where he died on the scene while two people were robbed of their cellphones and shoes.
"The suspects met and shot three people at Sixth Avenue. One person was fatally wounded while two victims were taken for medical treatment."
He said it has been further reported that in the last shooting which happened happened at 6th Avenue and Roosevelt Road, two people were shot while inside the Toyota Avanza. Both victims died at the scene.
Police have opened five cases of murder, five of attempted murder and armed robberies.
Masondo said provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has strongly condemned these random shootings and has assembled a team, comprising of different units of the South African Police Service and other law enforcement agencies, to search for the suspects.
"One person was arrested after he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Alexandra. The suspect is still being profiled to establish if he is linked to the shootings. The firearm will be taken for ballistic test to determine if it was used in the commission of crime.
"Police management is concerned about the proliferation of firearms in Alexandra and operations to recover such weapons are continuing.
"Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that could help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects, to please call the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111 or by giving a tip-off on the MySAPS app. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential," Masondo said.
Mawela and Gauteng premier David Makhura are expected to visit the township on Friday.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos