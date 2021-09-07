KZN man nabbed in Hawks sting after allegedly paying R50k bribe to cop

The brother-in-law of a man charged with theft of crude oil and tampering with essential infrastructure has also found himself in hot water after he allegedly paid a police officer R50,000 to not oppose the accused's bid for bail.

Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo, spokesperson for the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, said the 42-year-old man was to appear in the Newcastle magistrate's court on a corruption charge. “He allegedly offered cash to the investigating officer to stop opposing bail” in his brother-in-law's case.

Mhlongo said an undercover operation was planned and executed.

“He was caught immediately after paying R50,000 cash to the police detective.

“The suspect was subsequently arrested and charged for corruption,” said Mhlongo.

