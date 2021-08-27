Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of senior Gauteng health department finance official Babita Deokaran.

Deokaran‚ 53‚ died in a hail of bullets on Monday morning in Mondeor‚ south of Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said the Gauteng Serious and Violent Crimes Unit in collaboration with Johannesburg K9‚ Johannesburg East Crime Intelligence‚ Fidelity Specialised Services and Community Active Protection received information and conducted a takedown operation of the suspects in Johannesburg.

She said during the arrests‚ police recovered two firearms and two vehicles.

“The team of experienced investigators caught a break in the case when they received information from Crime Intelligence officers that led to the arrest of the suspects .”

Muridili said the Hawks were investigating the murder and the suspects would appear in court soon.

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole commended the investigating team’s breakthrough in the case.

“I am confident the Hawks will work tirelessly to ensure justice is served‚” said Sitole.