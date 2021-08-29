Two more alleged riot instigators to appear in court

Two more people believed to have been instigators behind the riots in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have been arrested for incitement to commit public violence, the Hawks said on Sunday.

The suspects are a 35-year-old man, who is alleged to have been involved in the incitement of public violence through social media and other platforms during the period of unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, and a 36-year-old Gauteng woman who is believed to be behind the Twitter handle @African Soil, whose biography describes her as “Sphithiphithi Evaluator”, which means “disorder” or “anarchy” in isiZulu.

“As a result, Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg was broken into and criminal activities such as theft of goods occurred. During the incident, the mall was set alight,” said Hawks spokesperson, Col Katlego Mogale.