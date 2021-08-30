13 people, including senior ANC officials, nabbed for graft, fraud relating to tenders

At least 13 people, including a former ANC mayor, former and current senior municipal officials and business people in Limpopo were arrested by the Hawks on Monday morning for corruption and fraud relating to tender irregularities.



The Hawks pounced on the suspects during a raid at various locations in Mokopane in the Mogalakwena local municipality relating to more than R15m tenders...