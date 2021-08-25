Joburg man buys car with fake payslips and statements

A 37-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly submitted fraudulent documents to purchase a vehicle from a dealership in Booysens, Johannesburg, the Hawks said.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the suspect allegedly submitted fraudulent payslips and bank statements when he applied for R300,000 vehicle finance for a Toyota Corolla Quest at First Car Sales dealership.

“The bank’s forensic investigation team revealed the vehicle finance application was initially declined but later approved,” Mulamu said.

The suspect paid the monthly instalments required by the bank.

The incident happened in March 2019.

The suspect handed himself over on Tuesday and appeared in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court for fraud.

He was released on R3,000 bail and the case was postponed to October 1.

TimesLIVE