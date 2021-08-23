South Africa

Woman accused of stealing more than R400k blew money on gambling

23 August 2021 - 09:26
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
A woman is facing theft and money laundering charges after she allegedly stole R477,430 from the golf club in Mossel Bay where she was employed as an accountant.
A woman is facing theft and money laundering charges after she allegedly stole R477,430 from the golf club in Mossel Bay where she was employed as an accountant.
Image: 123RF/skycinema

A 49-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Mossel Bay regional court on Monday to face theft and money laundering charges.

This after the George serious crime investigation team served her with a summons on August 3 to appear in court, said Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani.

Hani said it was alleged that between April 2015 and July 2016 the woman stole R477,430 from the golf club in Mossel Bay where she was employed as an accountant.

“Investigations revealed the suspect allegedly took money from her work safe and blew the money on slot machines after work. The matter was referred to the Hawks after the club’s auditors discovered irregularities,” Hani said.

The woman allegedly made 21 deposits into her personal bank account, Hani said.

TimesLIVE

Pedestrian grounded for falsely claiming R7m from Road Accident Fund

An Eastern Cape man has been arrested for allegedly falsely claiming R7m from the Road Accident Fund (RAF).
News
2 days ago

Former Mpumalanga businessman ordered to pay R3m after defrauding education department

A prominent Mpumalanga businessman and former president of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) has been ordered to pay R3m for submitting ...
News
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference
Chaotic scenes as residents flee Kabul after Taliban forces move in