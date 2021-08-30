Alleged instigator of looting, unrest released on bail

A mother of two who is alleged to have instigated violent looting and unrest that took place last month in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has been granted R3,000 bail.

Dressed in a blue jacket and a grey hoodie covering her face, Zamaswazi Zinhle Majozi, 36, appeared in the Germiston magistrate’s court on Monday on a charge of incitement to commit public violence.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said Majozi is accused of using social media to incite violence.

Majozi is believed to be behind the Twitter handle @African Soil – “Sphithiphithi Evaluator”.

The court granted her bail on condition that she does not leave the country and if she wants to leave Gauteng, she should obtain permission from the investigating officer.

Her defence lawyer, who refused to disclose his name, told the court that Majozi does not have a passport and the court ordered that as part of her bail conditions, she is not allowed to obtain any travel documents for travelling outside the country during the duration of her trial.

When asked about Majozi’s place of residence and who she stays with, the lawyer refused to divulge any information. There were no friends or relatives to support her as she made her first appearance.

He told the court that Majozi runs a catering company with her husband.

The case was postponed to October 18 for further investigations.