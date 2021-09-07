Woman gives birth to twins who later die

Lack of ambulances concerns Sambatha

One of the two ambulances servicing the community in the Ratlou local municipality had gone for tyre replacement on the day a heavily pregnant woman prematurely gave birth to twins who later died.



North West health MEC made the shocking revelation when he visited Refilwe Bantsejang, 26, and her family in Madibogo village, near Mahikeng, on Monday...