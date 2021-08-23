'I'm being moved because I fight corruption in province'
Premier claims removal linked to desire to loot state resources
Embattled North West premier Job Mokgoro says he will only resign from his job once “internal matters” have been addressed by the ANC.
Mokgoro confirmed that he is expecting to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa this week to discuss political matters relating to the province. ..
