Former Mpumalanga businessman ordered to pay R3m after defrauding education department

A prominent Mpumalanga businessman and former president of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) has been ordered to pay R3m for submitting fraudulent claims to the Department of Education, police said on Sunday.

Seropane Senyane Alton Mphethi, 55, was on Friday sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years on condition that he pays the R3m, with the first instalment of R50,000 due on or before August 30.

His two companies, Ngwato and Barudi, were fined R100,000 each.

Mphethi lost his party membership in 2014 after he was sentenced to eight years in jail for defeating the ends of justice in a murder case in which he was convicted of being an accomplice.