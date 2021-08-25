Girls carry heaviest yoke of human trafficking pandemic
Sexual exploitation and domestic servitude are the main drivers of global trade in people
As the global community continues to grapple with the unprecedented social, economic and health challenges occasioned by Covid-19, we need to devote equal attention to a different – often hidden – pandemic that lurks in the shadows.
Trafficking in persons, also known as human trafficking, is a despicable violation of human rights that tears at the social fabric of our young democracy...
