Former health laboratory boss out on bail over R113m corruption charge

A former CEO at the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) is in hot water for alleged tender corruption that took place in 2016 involving more than R113m.

Joyce Mogale, 66, appeared at the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crime court and was released on R20,000 bail on Monday.

The allegations are that Mogale signed a contract with Blue Future internet and Surveillance (Pty) Ltd for the provision, maintenance and support of end-user computer hardware for three years.

The adjusted contract stipulated that the amount involved was not to exceed R83m, whereas the letter of acceptance of the offer made it clear that the value of the contract was only above R25m.