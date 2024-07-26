Drip sneaker firm to forfeit R3.6m to state

Drip sneaker maker and businessman Lekau Sehoana is set to lose R3,6m to the state for violating foreign exchange regulations.
A notice and order of forfeiture of money from The Drip Group, owned by Sehoana, was published in the Government Gazette on Wednesday by Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor of prudential cluster from the South African Reserve Bank (SARB).
According to the gazette, Sehoana will forfeit the money in terms of the provisions of Exchange Control Regulation.
On Thursday evening, Sehoana said he was aware of the matter but had not seen the notice.
"By virtue of the functions, powers and/or duties vested in me, in my capacity as a deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank [Tshazibana], in terms of the delegation and assignment of the functions, powers and/or duties...I hereby give notice of a decision to forfeit to the State the following money and I hereby declare and order forfeiture to the state the following money.
"The amount of USD 200,013.00 being the capital standing to the credit of The Drip Group (Pty) Limited, held in First Rand Bank United States Dollar bank account number, as transferred from First Rand Bank account number, held in the name of The Drip Group (Pty) Limited, together with any interest thereon and/or other accrual thereto," stated the gazette in part.
"The date upon which the money specified ... above is hereby forfeited to the state is the date upon which this notice and order of forfeiture is published in this gazette."
Tshazibana said the money will be deposited into the National Revenue Fund.
Sehoana said he did not want to go into details of the matter to protect his business partners who are all over the world.
"I do know about it but they (SARB) never communicated anything with us ever since we made that payment... I do business and obviously I can't divulge much because I have partners and I can't go public about such things. I have over 15 businesses and business partners so I can't divulge such things without communicating with the people that I work with," said Sehoana.
"I don't want to comment on such things because tomorrow [Friday] I have a popup launch at a shack where I grew up from in Tembisa. You should cover that instead," said Sehoana.
Sehoana's financial woes have played out in the public domain recently.
In June last year, Sehoana said the company's clothing shop under the Drip Group, Kiddies Republic shops, were closing down and a liquidation process was underway. Sehoana said Kiddies Republic was not financially viable.
In January, WideOpen Platform filed papers in the South Gauteng high court seeking an order to wind up Drip Footwear, saying the company was insolvent and unable to service its debts of over R20m for advertising space.
