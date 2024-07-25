South Africa

I'll never forgive him, says man whose hands were chopped off by pastor

Clergyman, son released on R5k bail each

25 July 2024 - 11:29
Thulani Mbele Running Matters
Johannes Mahlangu and his son Dumisani Mahlangu outside Soteria Ministries International in Kwa-Guqa, Emalahleni were he was assaulted and later had his hands chopped off by the pastor.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Image: Thulani Mbele

“I have not forgiven him, I will not forgive him, and I will die having not forgiven him.”

So said a Mpumalanga man outside the church of a pastor who allegedly chopped his hands off after accusing him of stealing electrical wires and metal scrap from Soteria Ministries International in Kwa-Guqa, Emalahleni.

Dumisani Mahlangu, who now has stumps, said the pastor has ruined his life and he will never forgive him.

Being in such proximity to the church made him uncomfortable, he said.

“This thing is destroying me inside. I will never forgive him,” he said.

Pastor Solomon Mhlanga, his wife Poppy and their son Enoch appeared before the Emalahleni magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of kidnapping and attempted murder.

The pastor and his son are out on R5,000 bail each while Poppy is out on a warning.

They allegedly attacked Mahlangu with three others who have not been apprehended yet.

After the assault at church, Mahlangu was allegedly driven in the back of the pastor’s van to a secluded area in Kromdraai.

It is alleged that is where the pastor chopped off his hands.

A resident who lives next to the church and preferred to be anonymous said this was not the first incident where a man was assaulted at the church.

Last year, he said, there was another incident where a man was assaulted by the church congregants for hours over allegations of theft.

“They pointed at him with a gun while assaulting him, stripped him naked and tied him to a pole. He was beaten up from daylight until sunset. They also smashed his fingers with a hammer. They also threatened to cut off his fingers and drove away with him,” he said.

Another resident was in disbelief at seeing Mahlangu's stumps.

“I heard about what happened,” she said.

“I first saw a lot of police arriving at night during a church service. The pastor was arrested, and then I saw WhatsApp messages circulating that he chopped someone’s hands off. I did not believe it because he continued to preach and members continued to attend the church. It is one thing to hear about what he has done, but is another to see it for myself,” she said.

Mpumezo Gawe, 24, who lives a few houses from the church said a lot of people were suggesting that the church be torched because the pastor was involved in a lot of controversy.

“What he did was not good, he should not have taken matters into his own hands. Some people were suggesting the church be torched, but some said he [Dumisani] deserved it,” he said.

